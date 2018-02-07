SIU probing collision involving OPP cruiser near Peterborough

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing a two-vehicle collision just east of Peterborough involving an OPP cruiser on Tuesday evening.

In a release, the SIU says around 5:30 p.m. an ambulance was heading eastbound on Highway 7 en route to a collision scene. An OPP cruiser was travelling behind the ambulance to also attend to the collision.

The SIU says traffic had moved over to the shoulder to make way for the ambulance, however, when the ambulance passed, a vehicle pulled back into the lane.

“The vehicle became involved in a collision with the police cruiser,” stated SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon.

According to the SIU, the 46-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) with serious injuries. He was later airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

The officer was taken to PRHC. The nature of her injuries was not disclosed.

“Three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to this incident,” said Hudon.

The SIU is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the collision to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with any video evidence can upload it through their website.