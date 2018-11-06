2018 U.S. midterms: The most outlandish political attack ads of this campaign

Every two years we’re treated to the some of the most outlandish political ads that the U.S. political cycle can muster and 2018 isn’t much different.

Consider the advertisement above, from U.S. Republican congressional candidate Duncan Hunter, which claims his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar “is working to infiltrate congress” and is a “security risk.”

The ad claims that he used three different names “to hide his family ties to terrorism,” that his “grandfather masterminded (the) Munich Olympic massacre” and that his father said of the victims, “they deserved to die.”

As the Washington Post story points out, Campa-Najjar was born and raised Christian by his mother — who is Mexican-American. As well, the grandfather referenced in the ad died before Campa-Najjar was born, and he barely saw his father.

The ad also claims Campa-Najjar is a “security risk” but neglects to mention he was already given security clearance while working for the Obama administration in 2013.

WATCH: Major networks including Fox refuse to broadcast Trump attack ad featuring convicted felon

NBC says that “after further review,” it made the decision to stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder.

The advertisement aired on “Sunday Night Football” and on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” before being pulled. NBC said it recognizes the insensitive nature of the ad.

CNN rejected the same ad, declaring it racist. That drew a public rebuke from the president’s son, Donald J. Trump Jr.

Fox pulled the ad Sunday “upon further review,” said Marianne Gambelli, president of the network’s ad sales department.

The advertisement includes footage of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers.

WATCH: Attack ad targets Ted Cruz “Tough as Texas” motto



This attack ad pokes fun at Republican Senator Ted Cruz for not standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s insults during the 2016 election.

The ad was produced by an advocacy group called Fire Ted Cruz, a left-leaning organization which aims to prevent Cruz’s reelection.

The “average” Texan in the ad ridicules Cruz for not standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries when Trump called Cruz’s wife a “dog” and claiming Cruz’s dad had a part in John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

The Texan says Cruz should have kicked Trump’s “ass” instead of “kissing” it.

READ MORE: NBC, Fox, CNN pull Donald Trump ad accused of spreading racism

WATCH: Attack ad on black congressional candidate Antonio Delgado focuses on rap career.



An attack ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee suggests that black democratic candidate Antonio Delgado isn’t fit for office because he used to be a rapper.

Delgado used to go by the rapper name “AD the Voice,” according to Vox.

The ad juxtaposes Delgado’s campaign ad with rap videos he performed in earlier in his life.

The ad includes lyrics like “There’s a war goin’ on … (expletive) what the (expletive) is up?”, “Gotcha sweatin’ this like ya having sex to a porno flick” and “criticize – it’s what a patriot does.”

The ad then ends with him saying “God bless Iraq.”

He released his only album in 2006 called Painfully Free, which according to Delgado, was intended as a social commentary on issues like Hurricane Katrina and the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Delgado, now 41, left music to become a lawyer and is running for Congress in New York’s 19th district.

WATCH: Attack ad targets Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s former substitute-teaching job at Islamic school.



A Republican Super PAC released this attack ad, focusing on Democratic congressional candidate Abigail Spanberger’s work as a substitute teacher at Islamic school dubbed “terror high.”

From 2002-2003, Spanberger worked at the Islamic Saudi Academy in Alexandria, Va., teaching English literature, according to The Washington Post.

Several students who graduated from the school were later linked to alleged terror plots, according to the Washington Post.

The attack ad tries to tie Spanberger to these failed terrorism plots, but neglects to mention that after teaching there, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service and the CIA.

In both jobs, she was given federal security clearance and was at one point deployed as a covert agent by the CIA.

READ MORE: Six siblings tell Arizona voters not to vote for their Republican brother

WATCH: Brian Kemp ‘blows up’ spending, has ‘big truck to round up illegals’



Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp advertises himself as a “politically-incorrect conservative” in an ad, saying he’ll deport “criminal illegals” in his “big truck.”

Kemp tries to prove his conservative bona fides with an ad featuring explosions, guns and chainsaws.

In the commercial, Kemp says he’ll blow up government spending, his chainsaw is “ready to rip up regulations” and that he has a big truck “just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself.”