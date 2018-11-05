NBC, Fox, CNN pull Donald Trump ad accused of spreading racism

NEW YORK — NBC says that “after further review,” it will stop airing President Donald Trump’s campaign advertisement that featured an immigrant convicted of murder.

The advertisement aired on “Sunday Night Football” and on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday.

CNN rejected the same ad, declaring it racist. That drew a public rebuke from the president’s son, Donald J. Trump Jr.

Fox News also pulled the ad over the weekend.

“Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network,” the network said in a statement.

Beyond cable news, the ad has also prompted Facebook to take action.

Facebook said in a statement that it blocked the ad from being eligible for paid promotion, because the video violated its advertising policy and contained “sensational content.”

The ad is still allowed on Facebook.

The advertisement includes footage of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers

NBC said Monday that in its further review, it recognizes the insensitive nature of the ad.

— With files from Global News reporter Maham Abedi