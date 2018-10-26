Megyn Kelly won’t return to NBC show after defending ‘blackface’ costumes

TV host Megyn Kelly won’t be returning to her NBC show after comments she made about blackface Halloween costumes prompted outcry online.

NBC announced in a tweet Friday that the Megyn Kelly Today show, which airs at 9 a.m., will be covered by other hosts.

JUST IN: NBC News spokesperson: “Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2018

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning,” a statement from a spokesperson read. “Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors.”

During a segment about Halloween costumes on Tuesday, Kelly defended the use of blackface while discussing a character on The Real Housewives of New York City who darkened her face for a Diana Ross costume.

She said it was acceptable when she was a kid when portraying a character.

“But what is racist?” she asked during a panel on the show.

“Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

An NBC News article Friday, citing unnamed sources, explained that Kelly is still in talks with the channel about her future.

Her comments prompted criticism online, even among her fellow NBC colleagues.

Both NBC’s Nightly News and the Today show did stories on her comment. Al Roker said “she owes a big apology to people of colour across the country.”

— With files from The Associated Press