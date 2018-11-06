‘Where to vote’ in Spanish tops Google searches on midterm election day

Before Americans head to the polls in the U.S. midterm elections, many of them are taking to Google to ask “Where do I vote?” — and even more of them are asking that question in Spanish.

“Dónde votar” was Google’s top trending search Tuesday, with a 3,350 per cent increase from the day before. On Monday, over 200,000 searches for the term took place.

The English questions “Where do I vote today?” and “What time does voting start today?” were also top trending terms.

But the spike in the Spanish term coincides with a Reuters/Ipsos poll that shows Hispanics are more interested in voting this year than in the last U.S. congressional midterm elections in 2014.

It could be a big boost for the Democrats, because the poll also found that Hispanic voters are nearly twice as inclined to support Democrats for the House of Representatives as Republicans.

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a tight battle for both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Key trending issues

Google also released a list of trending political issues dominating the internet searches of Americans.

Over the past few days, health care and immigration were battling for the top spot. Overall, health care was the most searched for.

Other topics included social security, abortion and minimum wage.

A map provided by Google shows immigration as the top issue for 25 per cent of districts including Texas and other districts along the western U.S. coast searched for immigration.

Most eastern districts were searching for healthcare.

Here are the top Congressional Districts searching for Healthcare and Immigration, past week.https://t.co/7P9QmWr3G9#midterms pic.twitter.com/gkLXTNmPDO — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 5, 2018

Trump-related search terms also focus on immigration

Over the past week, Google’s top trending queries on Donald Trump include “Trump racist ad” and “Trump ad pulled.”

The aforementioned ad, which Trump tweeted out Wednesday night, included news footage of Luis Bracamontes, an unrepentant cop-killer, and that of a migrant caravan — falsely conflating the two.

It was immediately derided as racist by analysts and TV stations have pulled the ad.

Bracamontes’ name was also a breakout search term.

