Man, woman charged in death of cyclist after Brampton hit-and-run

A 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are facing multiple charges in connection with the death of a cyclist following a hit-and-run in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said the collision happened in an industrial area just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Summerlea Road and Walker Drive near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Paul De Pledge of Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cyclist was struck by a stolen trailer that became separated from a cargo van that was towing it.

Investigators said the trailer was taken from a business in the area shortly before the collision, and it may not have been properly secured during the theft.

Joyce Pasiecznick of Brampton was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with multiple criminal offences including possession of property obtained by crime and driving while disqualified.

Pritpal Lehl, also from Brampton, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, failure to remain at an accident, criminal negligence causing death and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710.