Cyclist, 39, killed in Brampton hit-and-run identified: Peel Police

The victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Brampton has been identified as 39-year-old Paul De Pledge.

Peel Police say the crash between a vehicle and a cyclist happened in an industrial area of the city shortly after 6 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now searching for a white Nissan NV Cargo van that was observed on surveillance video and is believed to be involved.

Police believe the suspect is aware of the collision since their trailer dislodged from the vehicle and was left at the scene.