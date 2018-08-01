Cyclist killed in Brampton hit-and-run: police

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is dead following a hit-and-run in Brampton.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at Summerlea Road and Walker Drive near Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue East.

Peel Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on the age or identity of the victim.

READ MORE: Pedestrian in serious condition after hit-and-run in Brampton: police

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal collision is under investigation.