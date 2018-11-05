Mike’s Monday Outlook: wintery week ahead for southern Manitoba

The first full week of November is going to seem like the first week of winter. Snowfall warnings followed by falling temperatures, and capped off with some bitterly cold fall days is this week in a nutshell.

Snowfall warnings were issued around western Manitoba Sunday night early Monday morning. Warnings were issued for Dauphin, The Pas, Swan River, Flin Flon, Lynn Lake and the surrounding regions.

These regions are expecting 10-20 cm of snow by Tuesday morning. Strong winds are also associated with this system, so as snow falls, visibility will be reduced.

RELATED: Snowfall warning starts the week in Manitoba

Winnipeg will see much less snow.

Precipitation in Winnipeg will in start Monday night as rain in and transition into snow. Snow will then stick around through all of Tuesday with the heaviest snowfall likely to happen Tuesday morning.

Snowfall totals around Winnipeg by midnight will likely be up to 5cm. The highest accumulations will stay to the west.

Wednesday will likely still bring more snow but it looks like it will be mostly lake effect, so its more dependent on sustained northwest winds from Lake Winnipeg directed at the city.

WATCH: Blast from the past — Winnipeg hit with icy conditions (about this time last year)

As high pressure build in the western prairies, temperatures will start to get cold.

Temperatures will be falling through Tuesday in Winnipeg. By the end of the week, daytime highs will be just a couple degrees over -10° Celsius.