Kitchener man arrested in connection with ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man from Kitchener in connection with a series of stabbings which occurred near the campus of Wilfrid Laurier University last week.

Police say the three victims were approached around King Street North and University Avenue between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The three men were then “stabbed during unprovoked, violent altercations,” police said.

One victim was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A second suffered serious injuries, which were treated at a local hospital before the victim was released. The third victim suffered minor injuries.

Police issued photos of a man they were looking to speak to in connection with the incident.

On Friday, police made an arrest, charging an 18-year-old Kitchener man with weapons dangerous, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, assault, attempt robbery and breach probation.