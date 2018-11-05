Sports
November 5, 2018 9:59 am

Kitchener Rangers fail to score on London Knights, Windsor Spitfires

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
A A

It was a tough weekend for the Kitchener Rangers as they fell to the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires be identical 3-0 scores.

They have now gone more than 125 minutes without putting a puck behind the opposing team’s goalie.

On Sunday, things could have been a lot worse as Lucas Pfeil made 32 saves to keep things close against London.

READ MORE: Graham Dickerson joins Kitchener Rangers

Story continues below

The Knights received a boost as Evan Bouchard and Alex Formenton returned to the lineup after stints with NHL clubs.

Bouchard netted the opener for London at the 6:45 of the first period while Formenton closed the scoring with an empty-net goal with 90 seconds to play.

Sergey Popov recorded the other goal for the Knights at the 19:22 mark of the second period.

Windsor Spitfires 3, Kitchener Rangers 0

On Friday, Luke Richardson was between the pipes with Windsor in town.

Curtis Douglas scored just 2:02 in the opening period to put the visitors up. Cody Morgan scored his first of the season at the 10:41 and the Spitfires cruised the rest of the way.

Tyler Angle closed out the scoring for Windsor at 8:01 of the third period.

Windsor goalie Kari Piiroinen made 34 saves to record the win while Richardson stopped just 24 of 27 shots he faced.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#ohlrangers
kitchener rangers
Kitchener Rangers highlights
London Knights
London Knights highlights
london knights kitchener rangers
Windsor Spitfires
Windsor Spitfires highlights
Windsor Spitfires Kitchener Rangers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News