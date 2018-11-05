Kitchener Rangers fail to score on London Knights, Windsor Spitfires

It was a tough weekend for the Kitchener Rangers as they fell to the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires be identical 3-0 scores.

They have now gone more than 125 minutes without putting a puck behind the opposing team’s goalie.

On Sunday, things could have been a lot worse as Lucas Pfeil made 32 saves to keep things close against London.

The Knights received a boost as Evan Bouchard and Alex Formenton returned to the lineup after stints with NHL clubs.

Bouchard netted the opener for London at the 6:45 of the first period while Formenton closed the scoring with an empty-net goal with 90 seconds to play.

Sergey Popov recorded the other goal for the Knights at the 19:22 mark of the second period.

Windsor Spitfires 3, Kitchener Rangers 0

On Friday, Luke Richardson was between the pipes with Windsor in town.

Curtis Douglas scored just 2:02 in the opening period to put the visitors up. Cody Morgan scored his first of the season at the 10:41 and the Spitfires cruised the rest of the way.

Tyler Angle closed out the scoring for Windsor at 8:01 of the third period.

Windsor goalie Kari Piiroinen made 34 saves to record the win while Richardson stopped just 24 of 27 shots he faced.