Graham Dickerson joins Kitchener Rangers

With injuries sidelining several regulars, the Kitchener Rangers signed Graham Dickerson on Tuesday.

The Rangers selected the Port Hope, Ont., native in the 2017 OHL entry draft.

Dickerson has appeared in 16 games with the OJHL’s Whitby Fury this season, recording eight goals and five assists in 16 games.

He spent last season with the Port Hope Panthers, where he notched 26 goals and added 27 tallies in just 37 games.

“We would like to welcome Graham to the Rangers,” Kitchener general manager Mike McKenzie said. “He has shown he can produce and be a very good player at every level he has played. From minor hockey to Jr. C to Jr. A, he has earned the opportunity to continue his development in the OHL.”

Dickerson was in the lineup Tuesday night when the Rangers fell to the Guelph Storm 6-2 at the Aud.