Storm rout Rangers at their home rink on Tuesday

Make it back to back wins for the Guelph Storm against the Kitchener Rangers.

After defeating the Rangers on Oct. 21. The Storm once again had the number of their arch-rivals, inside their home arena no less, in front of 6,331 fans packing the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Guelph got off to a hot start with a goal from Liam Hawel 5:30 into the first period, followed by a power-play goal from captain Isaac Racliffe at 9:56 to take the early 2-0 lead.

Kitchener’s Michael Vukojevic (12:26) would answer back less than three minutes later but it was then back to back goals from Keegan Stevenson (14:49) and Cam Hillis (18:37) to close out the first period 4-1.

In the second period, Guelph dominated the scoring with two more power play goals. It was Isaac Ratcliffe scoring his second at 14:23 followed by the second of the night by Keegan Stevenson at 19:40.

This resulted in goaltender Luke Richardson getting pulled from the net after 40:00 minutes of play, being replaced by Lucas Pfeil.

The Rangers would attempt a comeback in the third period with a goal from Johnathan Yantis at 5:23 but that would be the final score of the game as the Storm defeat the Rangers 6-2 in Kitchener.

At the end of the night, Guelph was three for four on the power play while Kitchener was blanked in four attempts with the extra man advantage.

Anthony Poppovich stopped 37 of 39 Ranger shots he faced in net, earning a third star for the night. The second and first stars were given to Keegan Stevenson and Isaac Ratcliffe, respectively.

The Guelph Storm return to action on Friday night when they head north to Sault Ste Marie to take on the Greyhounds prior to taking on the Spirit in Saginaw on Saturday night.

