East St Paul
November 4, 2018 4:35 pm

Truck driver dies in rollover near Portage la Prairie, Man.

By Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating after the rollover of a semi truck near Portage la Prairie, Man., claimed the life of one man.

File/Global News
A A

A man is dead after a semi truck rolled over on Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie, Man., early Saturday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said the call came in around 1:20 a.m.

Police said an overturned semi truck was spotted in the median ditch just past the Portage la Prairie bridge bypass with its 67-year-old driver partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Manitoba man saves teen from burning vehicle

It’s believed that the semi-trailer truck was heading westbound and had just crossed the bridge when it went into the median ditch and rolled.

A police investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
East St Paul
fatal semi rollover
Highway 1
Highway 1 Crash
Highway 1 crash Manitoba
Highway 1 traffic
Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP
Portage la Prairie
Portage la Prairie bridge bypass
Portage la Prairie RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News