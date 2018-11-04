Truck driver dies in rollover near Portage la Prairie, Man.

A man is dead after a semi truck rolled over on Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie, Man., early Saturday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said the call came in around 1:20 a.m.

Police said an overturned semi truck was spotted in the median ditch just past the Portage la Prairie bridge bypass with its 67-year-old driver partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Manitoba man saves teen from burning vehicle

It’s believed that the semi-trailer truck was heading westbound and had just crossed the bridge when it went into the median ditch and rolled.

A police investigation is ongoing.