Western Mustangs advance to 4th straight Yates Cup

Most everyone knows Sir Isaac Newton for being the guy sitting near a tree when an apple fell to earth. But his work on gravity is not all we should know Newton for.

Newton’s second law of motion dealt with momentum and he would have been proud of the way the Western Mustangs football team demonstrated that law in their 39-13 Yates Cup semifinal victory over the Carleton Ravens on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Around The OHL podcast: Nightmare seasons and some of the best Halloween names in the OHL

Western started the game on a slow roll. They scored their first points on a safety. Then the Mustangs added a 38-yard field goal from Marc Liegghio. From there, the defence forced a fumble and running back Cedric Joseph reached the end zone for a touchdown and Western found themselves picking up speed by halftime, leading 12-6.

The second half was an all-out roll. The Mustangs added three more TDs and two more field goals from Liegghio.

Throw in two interceptions by Mackenzie Ferguson, one by Bleska and a Deionte Knight sack and by the end of the game, the Mustangs were firing on all cylinders.

READ MORE: London Knights get 2 NHL-sized boosts to their lineup with return of Formenton, Bouchard

Western quarterback Chris Merchant threw for 242 yards and touchdowns to Alex Taylor and Harry McMaster.

Taylor also rushed for a game-high 127 yards and a TD.

Cedric Joseph ended the game with 97 yards rushing and two TDs on the ground.

The Mustangs ran for 258 yards total and limited Carleton to just 88.

READ MORE: Homecoming win over Laurier earns Western another undefeated season

Western now hosts Guelph on November 10, in the 111th Yates Cup. The Gryphons pulled off an upset over Ottawa as they erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won 27-22. They scored the game-winning touchdown on a 59-yard pass play from Theo Landers to Thomas Bresciani with just 48 seconds remaining in the game.

The Mustangs and Gryphons last met for the Ontario championship in 2015 in a game that Guelph won 23-17. Western fell to Laurier in 2016 after the Golden Hawks pulled off a big fourth-quarter comeback, but left no doubt in a rematch in 2017, pounding Laurier 75-32.