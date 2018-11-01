Around The OHL podcast: Nightmare seasons and some of the best Halloween names in the OHL

This episode has a bit of a Halloween flavour to it, and we’re not talking about candy.

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs look back on some of the worst seasons in OHL history, some nightmare seasons if you will. As the voice of the London Knights, Mike had a front row seat during the Knights’ three-win season in 1995-96. Then just three years later, the Mississauga IceDogs won only four games. Mike chats with Dave Harris, who was the IceDogs’ director of operations at the time, about getting through that tough season.

The Flint Firebirds have had a rough start to the season, that’s putting it lightly. Between injuries and bad luck, everything that could go wrong for the Firebirds has gone wrong. The voice of the Firebirds Dominic Henning joins the guys to talk about the season so far.

Keeping with our theme, the guys talk about some of the spookiest names in OHL history, and some of the most Halloween names currently playing in the league.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and Host of 980 News at Noon on AM 980, assistant GM of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of Around The OHL podcast. Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1p.m. – 3 p.m., weekdays on AM 980.

