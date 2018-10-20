Homecoming win over Laurier earns Western another undefeated season

An afternoon thunderstorm wasn’t enough to rain on the Western Mustangs’ parade as the purple and proud fought their way to their second straight undefeated regular season.

Western’s annual homecoming game saw the Mustangs top the Laurier Golden Hawks 46-13.

Cedric Joseph ran the ball in with 8:37 left in the first quarter to open up the scoring, but two Laurier field goals cut the deficit to 7-6 in the first quarter.

FB: HIGHLIGHT – Cedric Joseph runs it in for the 1st points of the game. 7-0 WES.#PurpleReign #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/pQMGNJKmHF — Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 20, 2018

With just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter, lightning in the area brought the game to a temporary halt.

After a 30-minute weather delay, Marc Liegghio’s field goal and a very tight catch by Harry McMaster put the Mustangs up 17-6 with just over two minutes left in the half.

However, Brentyn Hall of Laurier scored a late touchdown to cut the lead to 17-13.

Kicking off the second half, Chris Merchant found McMaster with a 61-yard pass to extend Western’s lead to 25-13 after the extra point.

FB: HIGHLIGHT – Harry McMaster with a dazzling 61 yard TD catch.

25-13 WES#RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/mLs26kygxW — Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 20, 2018

While that was the only scoring play in the third quarter, the floodgates opened in the fourth.

A QB sneak and a 74-yard rush by Merchant extended the Western lead to 39-13, while receiver Dejuan Martin scored the final touchdown of the game, making it 46-13 after the extra point.

FB: HIGHLIGHT – Chris Merchant runs the ball 74 yards for a TD.

39-13 WES#RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/Z8W9ynQrBM — Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) October 20, 2018

This is Western’s second undefeated season in a row, with their last defeat stretching all the way back to 2016 when the Golden Hawks edged the Mustangs 43-40 in the Yates Cup final.

Western’s next game will come in two weeks, as they wait to see who they will play in the OUA semifinal on Nov. 3.