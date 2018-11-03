Strathmore RCMP investigate tampered Halloween candy

It’s what you never want to find in your trick-or-treat bag after hauling all that loot around the neighbourhood on Halloween.

A young girl in Strathmore opened a Rice Krispies square to find an once-inch pin inside the treat, so her mom inspected it, RCMP said. The wrapper appeared to have been opened and re-sealed with glue, police said.

Investigators said no houses in the area were handing out Rice Krispies treats on Oct. 31, adding that it’s not known exactly where the candy was received.

This incident, although similar in nature, does not appear to be related to reports of tampered Halloween candy in Devon and Thorsby, Alberta.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3535. You can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477, going online or using the “P3 Tips” app.