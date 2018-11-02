Parents hospitalized in Oregon after eating meth-laced candy

Two Oregon parents fell ill after consuming their children’s Halloween candy which turned out to be laced with methamphetamines, say authorities.

On Thursday, Nov. 1, the parents had reached for what resembled Sour Patch Kids but a short time later began to feel sick.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon is now investigating how the contaminated candy ended up in the children’s treats following trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Authorities say they responded to the call about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday.

“The parents told deputies the candy wrapper had appeared to [have] been fully sealed prior to opening it and consuming the candy,” the statement from police reads.

But that’s not always enough, Det. Mark Povolny said.

“You could liquefy the meth, put it into a syringe and then you could inject the syringe through the plastic bag,” he said.

Shortly after arrival, the sheriff’s office seized the candy and conducted field tests on it. It tested positive for the presence of methamphetamines.

The parents were taken to hospital for evaluation and are expected to survive. Police say the children did not consume any candy from the wrapper in question.

It’s an incident that’s left neighbour James Smith cautious.

“Now I’m questioning, all this candy… is it bad?” Smith told CBS-affiliate KOIN. “I’m tempted to throw the whole bag out, unfortunately, and just go to the store and get a bag.

“You shouldn’t be doing this to kids. I mean for crying out loud.”

Smith said it was unfortunate it was a parent, but said it could’ve been even more serious if a child had consumed the candy.

Bonnie Stewart, who also lives in the neighbourhood, said she couldn’t believe this happened.

“With meth being around the neighbourhood, it’s crazy how you can’t trust anything anymore,” she said.

Povolny added there is some indicators people can use when determining if their Halloween candy is OK to eat.

“There’s too much air, too little air, it’s dried out, it’s hard, there’s something that just doesn’t seem right about it, there’s just no reason to chance it,” he said.

No other reports of tampered or altered Halloween candy has been reported, the sheriff’s office said.