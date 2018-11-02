Tampered Halloween candy being investigated in Brantford

Brantford police are investigating the possible tampering of Halloween candy.
READ MORE: Arrest made after stabbing in Brantford
Police say a child had been out trick-or-treating in the West Brant area and when the child’s parents went to check the candy, they discovered one of the packages had been opened and the original candy had been replaced with an unknown substance.
They say the package was a DOTS Assorted Fruit Flavored Gumdrops minibox which contained a substance believed to be camphor, which can be unsafe if taken orally.
READ MORE: Brantford police seeking stabbing suspect
Brantford Police are continuing to investigate this incident to see if it was an intentional act or accidental.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.