Tampered Halloween candy being investigated in Brantford

Brantford police are investigating the possible tampering of Halloween candy.

Police say a child had been out trick-or-treating in the West Brant area and when the child’s  parents went to check the candy, they discovered one of the packages had been opened and the original candy had been replaced with an unknown substance.

They say the package was a DOTS Assorted Fruit Flavored Gumdrops minibox which contained a substance believed to be camphor, which can be unsafe if taken orally.

Brantford Police are continuing to investigate this incident to see if it was an intentional act or accidental.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

