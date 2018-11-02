Crime
November 2, 2018 3:36 pm

Pins found in Devon Halloween candy

By Online Supervisor  Global News

RCMP in Devon are warning people after children reportedly found pins in their Halloween candy. Oct. 31, 2018.

Courtesy: Devon RCMP
Parents in Devon, Alta. are being asked to thoroughly check their children’s Halloween treats after pins were discovered in a few pieces of candy on Wednesday night.

RCMP said a Devon family found pins in three Halloween treats after returning from trick-or-treating. The pins were straight with a curved top, and found in a marshmallow candy, a Starburst and a deflated bag of Cheezies, police said.

RCMP believe the treats all came from the same house. Officers seized the candy and are investigating, but said no other reports of tampered candy have been made as of Friday afternoon.

“It’s lucky that the child in this incident had the awareness to check the candies prior to them being consumed,” Devon RCMP Sgt. Jolene Nason said in a media release Friday.

“This is a very alarming occurrence but we want to assure our Devon citizens that this is the anomaly in our community and we are working to solve this. The safety of our community is an RCMP priority.”

11-02-devoncandy5

Devon RCMP are warning people about pins reportedly found in Halloween candy on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

Courtesy: Devon RCMP
Anyone who finds tampered candy is asked to contact the Devon RCMP at 780-987-3414.

