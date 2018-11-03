Victoria-area dog owner surrenders rescue pitbull after attack at family home

Four people were hospitalized with bite wounds early Saturday morning after a family pitbull unleashed an attack inside a home in Greater Victoria.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at a duplex in the 3000 block of Pickford Road in Colwood, according to Don Brown, the Capital Regional District’s chief bylaw officer.

Brown told Global News two men were play-fighting inside the home when they accidentally bumped into the family dog.

The dog, a pitbull, then attacked the two men and two other people in the home. All four received various bites and were treated in hospital and released.

The West Shore RCMP say officers arriving at the home found 13 people, including animals and children, “barricaded” in the home after the attack. Police said the pitbull weighted 140 pounds.

Police said the owners had managed to secured the dog in a bedroom.

Brown says the dog involved was not known to CRD Animal Control for any previous incidents, and was a rescued animal who had only been living with the family since July.

Three of the victims were cooperative, but one heavily intoxicated man was arrested at the scene for removing his shirt and attempting to fight with officers, according to the RCMP.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has also been contacted to review the safety of children in the home.

The dog was seized and Brown says its owner has since agreed to surrender the animal. CRD Animal Control now has 21 days to commence a destruction order for the pitbull.