Dog attack in Surrey leaves animal control officer badly hurt

An animal control officer in Surrey suffered severe injuries after she was attacked by a dog Tuesday.

She remains in hospital and the dog will be put down.

“We’re just praying that she has a speedy recovery and gets back to herself,” Surrey bylaw manager Jas Rehal said.

Rehal said the officer was responding to a call of a dog at large in Cloverdale near 189 Street and 54 Avenue.

As the animal control officer approached the Husky, she was viciously attacked suffering extreme injuries to an arm and hand, Rehal said.

“Yes, she has really severe injuries to her arm and hand and she is still in the hospital with pretty severe injuries.”

Rehal said the dog will be put down and its owner could face charges.