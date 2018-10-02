Canada
October 2, 2018 1:32 pm

Surrey family mourns loss of their pet after it was attacked by aggressive dog

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Despite complaints to the city of Surrey about a neighbourhood dog, a family pet is attacked and killed. The mourning owners say the city didn't act soon enough to prevent the attack. Sarah MacDonald reports.

A A

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing.

An aggressive dog is at the centre of a heated battle in a Surrey neighbourhood after it attacked and killed a neighbour’s pet.

Neighbours say the attacking dog came from a nearby house.

The dog was caught on surveillance video ambushing a smaller dog, killing it in front of the owner’s four-year-old daughter Sunday night.

“It attacked my dog twice,” said the dog’s owner Aman Gill. “And if my mom was walking with my kid at the time, would it have attacked both of them?”

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Worse than a horror movie’: Witness describes dog attack that badly hurt animal control officer

Neighbours say the dog has attacked other dogs and even people before and say the city of Surrey has not acted quickly enough to launch an investigation.

City officials say an investigation has now been launched but did not talk to Global News about what happened.

The owners of the house in question did not want to speak to Global News. But the owners of the dog that died say they have had enough.

“Now that my dog is actually dead, they still haven’t done anything,” said owner Suki Gill. “What’s next? A child? An adult? What’s next? What has to happen right?”

–With files from Sarah MacDonald

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Surrey
Dog
Dog Attack
Dog attack Surrey
Dog attacks dog
Surrey aggressive dog
Surrey dog attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News