Surrey family mourns loss of their pet after it was attacked by aggressive dog

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing.

An aggressive dog is at the centre of a heated battle in a Surrey neighbourhood after it attacked and killed a neighbour’s pet.

Neighbours say the attacking dog came from a nearby house.

The dog was caught on surveillance video ambushing a smaller dog, killing it in front of the owner’s four-year-old daughter Sunday night.

“It attacked my dog twice,” said the dog’s owner Aman Gill. “And if my mom was walking with my kid at the time, would it have attacked both of them?”

The @CityofSurrey is investigating after one dog was killed by another in a #Surrey neighbourhood on Sunday. But the owners of the dog that was killed are speaking out tonight—wondering why action wasn’t taken sooner, after numerous complaints. Full details on @GlobalBC at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/FFPWWI6k53 — Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) October 2, 2018

Neighbours say the dog has attacked other dogs and even people before and say the city of Surrey has not acted quickly enough to launch an investigation.

City officials say an investigation has now been launched but did not talk to Global News about what happened.

The owners of the house in question did not want to speak to Global News. But the owners of the dog that died say they have had enough.

“Now that my dog is actually dead, they still haven’t done anything,” said owner Suki Gill. “What’s next? A child? An adult? What’s next? What has to happen right?”

