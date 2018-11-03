Edmonton police investigating after man found unresponsive in city’s northeast Friday

Police are investigating what’s being described as the suspicious death of a man near Rundle Park.

Police were called to an area near 108 Avenue and 31 Street around 6:40 p.m. for reports of an assault Friday evening.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man unresponsive, who was then transported to hospital. He later died.

Police would give no further details about where the man was found.

An autopsy will be scheduled.

The Homicide Section is investigating.