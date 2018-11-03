Toronto Argonauts fire head coach Marc Trestman after 24-9 loss in Ottawa

The Toronto Argonauts have fired head coach Marc Trestman, the team announced Saturday morning.

Trestman was the team’s 43rd head coach and helped bring the Argos to their 17th Grey Cup win in 2017.

The team wrapped up a dismal season in Ottawa last night with a 24-9 loss and capped off the 2018 season with a 4-14 record.

Earlier in the season, the team lost long-time quarterback Ricky Ray because of a neck injury.

Trestman was the head coach of the Argos since February 2017 and had a 15-23 record in his two seasons.

The Argos said they will immediately begin searching for a new head coach under the direction of the team’s general manager, Jim Popp.

