Don’t forget clocks ‘fall back’ this weekend

Daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend.

In addition to putting your clocks back one hour on Nov. 4, it’s also the time you should replace the batteries in your smoke alarms.

The Hamilton Fire Department says working smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage, the fire department says.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can result in a ticket for $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.

