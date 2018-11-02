There’s potential for another major change in downtown Hamilton.

CBRE Limited has put the Hamilton City Centre up for sale, positioning the 3.5-acre property on James Street North as a solution to the “significant demand for new housing and mixed-use space” in the city core.

READ MORE: $1.3B in building permits a new high watermark for Hamilton

The landmark was built in 1990 by Cadillac Fairview and originally known as the Eaton Centre.

It includes more than 550,000 square feet of commercial area.

READ MORE: Film industry delivers $12M boost to Hamilton’s economy

More than 400 city of Hamilton employees currently work out of the city centre.