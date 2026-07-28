Former judge recommends Hydro-Québec waive unpaid bills in Indigenous communities

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Hydro-Québec is being urged to waive unpaid electricity bills of members of Indigenous communities in Quebec.

This is one of the recommendations in a report the utility received on July 24.

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In 2024, Hydro-Québec mandated former Quebec Superior Court justice François Rolland to study bill collection practices in certain Indigenous communities.

Rolland made eight recommendations, including that Hydro-Québec transfer unpaid bills to the communities and let them decide whether or not to collect the money.

He also recommended improving communication with communities, increasing funding to energy efficiency programs and providing more training for Hydro-Québec staff on Indigenous realities.

Hydro-Québec says that it is reviewing the recommendations.