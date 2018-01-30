Film industry delivers $12M boost to Hamilton’s economy

The film industry continues to be a boon to Hamilton’s economy.

General manager of planning and economic development Jason Thorne has presented his 2017 review and 2018 budget submission to city councillors.

READ MORE: Hamilton film production sector could benefit from an Oscars dividend

The year in review confirms about 100 productions were filmed in Hamilton last year and that the direct spending added $12 million to the city’s economy. It was the first time annual film production spending topped $12 million.

Direct spending includes “hotel stays,” which have more than doubled in Hamilton in just two years, topping 20,000 nights for the first time in 2017.

READ MORE: Canada 150 gives a boost to Hamilton’s civic museums

Thorne adds that other forms of direct spending through film productions include location rental fees, catering and other products and services that were purchased in the community.

He has also reconfirmed that over 8,000 building permits were issued by the city last year, with a construction value of more than $1.3 billion.

READ MORE: $1.3B in building permits a new high watermark for Hamilton

The proposed $29-million planning and economic development budget for 2018 seeks a 1.5-per-cent increase, or just over $400,000 tied to employee salaries and benefits.