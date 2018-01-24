Hamilton film production sector could benefit from an Oscars dividend

Some of Oscar’s glow is landing on Hamilton as The Shape of Water, filmed around the city, is leading the way with 13 Academy Award nominations.

The acclaim from that and from The Handmaid’s Tale is only going to help sell the Greater Hamilton Area as a production hotspot.

Debbie Spence, with Hamilton’s Music and Film Office, said both The Shape of Water and The Handmaid’s Tale helped make 2017 a great year for production revenues.

“Hamilton issued 539 film permits, worth just over $12 million in direct spending on hotels, location rentals, products, services, catering and the like,” she said.

Spence said production companies spread the word about the “great working experience in Hamilton and the diverse locations and so on. It increases our reputation as a good fit for film.”

She added that while The Shape of Water and The Handmaid’s Tale are getting all the buzz right now, there are lots of other productions underway in Hamilton, including Taken, Dark Matter, and period detective drama, Frankie Drake Mysteries.

“As a lot of production companies become aware of the location and enjoy working here, they are going to bring new and more productions to the city,” Spence said.

The have been indications on social media that The Shape of Water Director Guillermo Del Toro has been so taken with filming in Hamilton, he wants to create a film studio here.

And there have been similar inquires from other companies, Spence said.