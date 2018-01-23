Montreal visual effects team celebrates ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Oscar nominations

Rodeo FX, a visual effects company from Montreal is celebrating not just one Oscar nomination but three – thanks to their work on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Kong: Skull Island” and “Blade Runner 2049.”

Visual effects producer Adam O’Brien-Locke jokes that the firm has a 60 per cent chance of claiming a win at the splashy Hollywood bash.

He says dozens of Canadians worked on various eye-popping moments from each movie, although none of the actual nominees are Canadian.

Still, O’Brien says his colleagues are cheering their achievements. They face competition from VFX companies that worked on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

Vancouver-born production designer Dennis Gassner also scored an Oscar nomination for his work on “Blade Runner 2049,” which was directed by Quebec director Denis Villeneuve.

This is Gassner’s sixth nomination.

— with files from The Canadian Press