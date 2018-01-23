2018 Oscars nominations: Full list of 90th Academy Awards nominees

This year’s Oscars are just over a month away. Are you excited yet?

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars ceremony for his second consecutive year. A large group of female stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek and Gal Gadot, will help present the nominations at 8:22 a.m. EST. Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish are emcees.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which has won Best Picture both at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, is expected to have multiple nominations.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4.

Find the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees below, updated as they’re announced.

Best Picture

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Directing

Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Foreign Language Film

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

Production Design



Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live-Action Short Film



DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The 90th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on March 4, 2018 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.