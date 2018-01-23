Entertainment
January 23, 2018 8:00 am
Updated: January 23, 2018 8:35 am

2018 Oscars nominations: Full list of 90th Academy Awards nominees

By Senior National Online Reporter, Entertainment  Global News

WATCH LIVE: The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards are announced.

This year’s Oscars are just over a month away. Are you excited yet?

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars ceremony for his second consecutive year. A large group of female stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek and Gal Gadot, will help present the nominations at 8:22 a.m. EST. Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish are emcees.

Story continues below

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which has won Best Picture both at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, is expected to have multiple nominations.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4.

Find the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees below, updated as they’re announced.

Best Picture

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Directing

Film Editing

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Foreign Language Film

Original Score

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

Production Design


Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Live-Action Short Film


DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

Sound Editing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The 90th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on March 4, 2018 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

