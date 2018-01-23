2018 Oscars nominations: Full list of 90th Academy Awards nominees

This year’s Oscars are just over a month away. Are you excited yet?
Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Oscars ceremony for his second consecutive year. A large group of female stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Salma Hayek and Gal Gadot, will help present the nominations at 8:22 a.m. EST. Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish are emcees.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which has won Best Picture both at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, is expected to have multiple nominations.
The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 4.
Find the complete list of the 2018 Oscar nominees below, updated as they’re announced.
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The 90th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on March 4, 2018 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.Follow @CJancelewicz
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.