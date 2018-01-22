2018 Razzies nominations: These are the worst movies of the year

The nominations for the 2018 Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzies) have been announced, with Baywatch, The Emoji Movie, Fifty Shades Darker, The Mummy and Transformers: The Last Knight all nominated for worst picture.

The nominees for the mock awards show were revealed on Monday, one day before the Academy Awards nominations. Winners will be announced on March 3, the day before the Oscars ceremony.

“Welcome to the 38th Razzie nominees,” the announcement said. “Simply defined, Razzie hazardous waste is material with properties that make it dangerous or capable of having a harmful effect on human health or the environment.”

READ MORE: Razzies nominations 2017: ‘Zoolander 2,’ ‘Batman v Superman’ lead the pack

This year’s Razzies sees the latest Transformers movie being nominated in every category except for one (worst actress), while Fifty Shades Darker is included in seven categories, including worst picture.

Jennifer Lawrence’s performance in Mother! has been recognized in the worst actress category, while Tom Cruise’s performance in The Mummy has been recognized for worst actor.

READ MORE: Fifty Shades of Grey, Fantastic Four clean up at Razzies

Here is the complete list of this year’s Razzies nominees:

Worst picture

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

Worst actress

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (mother!)

Tyler Perry (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

Worst actor

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actor

Javier Bardem (mother! and Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)

Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actress

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Worst screen combo

“Any combination of two characters, two sex toys or two sexual positions.” (Fifty Shades Darker)

“Any combination of two humans, two robots or two explosions.” (Transformers: The Last Knight)

“Any two obnoxious emojis.” (The Emoji Movie)

“Johnny Depp & his worn-out drunk routine.” (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

“Tyler Perry & either the ratty old dress or worn-out wig.” (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween)

Worst remake, ripoff or sequel

Baywatch

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight

Worst director

Darren Aronofsky (mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

Tony Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Worst screenplay

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers: The Last Knight