Boil water advisory issued in Dauphin

A boil water advisory was issued for the city of Dauphin on Thursday by the Manitoba government.

The notice was given because test samples contained coliform bacteria in the city’s treated water supply.

The government says residents should avoid drinking the water unless it has been boiled first, making ice, preparing drinks like baby formula, and washing fruits and vegetables.

The city says boiling tap water for household purposes like washing dishes or laundry is not necessary.

They say the advisory will remain in effect until the water is no longer a risk to residents.