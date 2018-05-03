‘We’re not where we want to be’: Winnipeg brown water still flowing

You’ve seen the brown water flowing from city taps for years. The problem may continue until next summer, but it is improving.

READ MORE: Don’t drink brown tap water: city (Oct. 2013)

On Thursday, city officials heard an update on a pilot project that’s changing the chemical formula to combat brown water.

Tim Shanks, manager of Water Services, said the city has been working at changing the formula over the past year.

“We’re not where we want to be. Right? We still get calls, we’re still susceptible to discoloured water calls,” he said.

Shanks said the pilot project has been going well. He expects the new formula to be fully implemented by the end of 2018 and to have a real impact by summer 2019.

“We’d be putting less manganese in the system so in a matter of weeks there should be improvement in the system,” Shanks said. “If you have a major event right on your street [like a water main break], you will still have brown water, we won’t be eliminating that.”

READ MORE: City admits to brown water problems in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Riverview neighbourhoods

City Councillor for the St.Vital Ward Brian Mayes said he has had fewer and fewer complaints about brown water in his ward.

“I still get complaints. Often it’s the same houses so we have certain structural issues. I don’t blame anyone for saying ‘great, it’s better system-wise, but what about my house?’, but we are trying to address the problem.”