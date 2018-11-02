Halifax man charged in connection to border incident appears in N.B. court

One of the two brothers who allegedly caused a security incident on Oct. 26 at the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, appeared in New Brunswick court on Thursday.

Bailey Roy, 21, appeared in court in Woodstock, N.B., for a routine hearing.

A publication ban was placed on all information released during the hearing, meaning details cannot be reported at this time.

The 21-year-old has been charged with obstruction, mischief and common nuisance after what’s been deemed a security incident at the border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine.

Police and border officials allege that Bailey Roy and his brother Damien Roy, 22, stopped a vehicle between the two crossings in what’s commonly referred to as “no-man’s land.”

They remained unresponsive to police and CBSA officers for more than six hours.

In October of 2015, the two brothers were the subject of a search-and-rescue operation in the Halifax area that took place over several days.

The two brothers were located several weeks later by police who were dealing with another matter at the time.

The pair were charged with obstruction but the charges were eventually dropped.

Bailey Roy was remanded in custody and will be back in court on November 30.