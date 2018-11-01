New president and CEO to be first female boss in Manitoba Hydro history

Manitoba Hydro appointed a new president and CEO Thursday, with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister naming Jay Grewal as the person who will succeed Kelvin Shepherd at the Crown corporation.

Grewal, who will take over Feb. 4, 2019, will be the first woman to lead Hydro in its long history.

“Ms. Grewal is a proven leader, with extensive senior leadership experience in the utility, resource and consulting sectors,” said Colleen Mayer, Crown services minister.

“She will join Manitoba Hydro from Northwest Territories Power Corporation, where she currently serves as president and chief executive officer.”

Grewal holds a degree from the University of British Columbia and an MBA in finance from the University of Western Ontario. She’s held executive roles with CIBC World Markets, B.C. Hydro, Accenture Inc., and Capstone Mining Corp.

Hydro has had a difficult year, struggling with debt, cost overruns, and with its entire board resigning this spring amid a lengthy fight with the province over Hydro’s governance.

Controversial MLA Cliff Graydon was also booted from the Hydro board Monday, after his ejection from the Progressive Conservative caucus over inappropriate behaviour.

