Metis support for Manitoba Hydro projects uncertain after latest cancelled deal

The Manitoba Metis Federation is threatening more court action against the province over cancelled agreements with the Crown hydro utility.

The Progressive Conservative government has served notice it is pulling out of a $20-million benefits agreement signed with the federation and Manitoba Hydro in 2014.

The move comes several months after the province cancelled a similar agreement between the utility and the federation worth $67 million.

The federation has filed court action on that first deal, and president David Chartrand says he has no doubt there will be more legal action over the latest cancellation.

Premier Brian Pallister has said the deal cancelled in the spring amounted to hush money to reward the federation for not opposing upcoming Manitoba Hydro projects.

Chartrand says the deals are for many purposes, but support for the projects is now far from certain.

He says Manitoba Hydro could end up being liable for much more money through court action than it would have paid out through the agreements.

