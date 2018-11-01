SIU rules Peterborough police not to blame for injury man suffered jumping off balcony

The Special Investigations Unit says Peterborough police did not play a role in a man’s injuries following a pursuit in late September.

On Thursday, SIU director Tony Loparco said the investigation into the Sept. 27 incident has been terminated. The SIU says on that day two Peterborough Police Service officers attended a two-storey rooming house to execute a search warrant.

However, the SIU says a 20-year-old man on the second floor heard a loud bang and then ran towards the balcony and jumped to the ground below. Loparco says the police found the man and he was taken to hospital by ambulance for a fractured heel.

“The evidence establishes that contact with the police had nothing to do with the man jumping from the balcony and injuring his heel,” Loparco stated. “Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. The director must determine if an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident and if charges can be laid or the file be closed.