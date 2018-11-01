Special Investigations Unit investigating man’s death in OPP presence near Apsley

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a man in the presence of OPP just north of the village of Apsley in North Kawartha Township early Thursday.

According to the OPP, officers from the Peterborough County and Bancroft detachments were called to assist a domestic situation involving a man driving on Highway 28 shortly after 5 a.m.

Officers located a pickup truck on Tuckers Road, about six kilometres north of Apsley (about 62 kilometres north of Peterborough).

“As police approached the vehicle, the man sustained grievous injury and was pronounced dead at the scene,” stated Sgt. Jason Folz.

OPP remain at the scene where a pickup truck and an OPP cruiser on the dead-end road have been taped off about 400 metres off the highway.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit which has invoked its mandate. Folz said as a result, OPP will not provide any more information.

TRAFFIC: #PtboOPP have Tuckers Road near Apsley blocked for an investigation. Limited details are available at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/4TZFJSa8qV — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 1, 2018

Global Peterborough has reached out to the SIU for comment.

The SIU is tasked with investigating circumstances involving police in Ontario which have resulted in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving a civilian.

