Waterloo police officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust

A Waterloo Regional Police officer was arrested and charged Wednesday by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) over sexual assault allegations.

The SIU says Waterloo police contacted the SIU in November 2017 over sexual allegations a woman made against an officer.

Waterloo police said that the incident was an off-duty matter and that the officer was suspended as soon as the SIU invoked its mandate.

The allegations were made over incidents which allegedly occurred between Oct. 2010 and Dec. 2012.

Waterloo police Sgt. Caleb Roy was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust by public officer.

He was later released on several conditions, including no contact directly or indirectly with the complaintent.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving Ontario police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.