SIU investigating after police administer naloxone in Woodstock

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old woman Wednesday morning in Woodstock.

Woodstock police and EMS responded to a medical assistance call at a residence in the area of Dundas Street and Springbank Avenue.

When they arrived, officers began performing CPR on a woman and administered naloxone. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.