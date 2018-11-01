Jets’ Laine takes competition off-ice and on-screen in Finland

Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets will hit the ice in Helsinki on Thursday and Friday for a pair of NHL Global Series games against the Florida Panthers. The Finnish star, however, didn’t stop there when it came to competing in his home country.

READ MORE: Finnish frenzy surrounds Winnipeg Jets (and Patrik Laine) before games

Laine and fellow Finnish NHLer Aleksander Barkov (of the Panthers) were part of an ‘NHL 19’ showdown Wednesday, playing the popular video game – projected onto the ice surface at Hartwall Arena – with a team of Finnish celebrities.

Laine’s teammates for the game included YouTube star Arttu Lindeman and musician Ville Galle, of the group JVG.

In what Jets fans are hoping will be a preview of the two NHL games, Team Laine defeated Team Barkov 7-6, with a game-winning goal in the final minute.

The Jets play in Finland at 1 p.m. (Winnipeg time) Thursday and Friday.

WATCH: Paul Maurice on Who Will Be the Daddy