Firefighters rescue 1 person from 2-alarm Halloween Burnaby duplex fire

One person is receiving medical care after being pulled from a burning duplex in Burnaby on Wednesday evening.

According to the Burnaby Fire Department, crews were called to the home at 8166 16th Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

They arrived on scene to find thick, black smoke pouring from the building.

Firefighters pulled one person out of the unit, who has been transferred into the care of the BC Ambulance Service. The individual’s condition is not clear, firefighters said.

The fire was briefly upgraded to a second alarm, but crews were able to quickly knock it down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.