Firefighters rescue Chihuahua from two-alarm Burnaby residential fire Friday

It was a close call for Peanut the Chihuaua, who was rescued from a two-alarm fire in Burnaby on Friday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 3845 Kingsway around 2 p.m.

Acting fire chief Dave Younger said crews were able to knock down enough of the fire to gain partial entry, but were forced back outside before they could search the entire building for occupants.

“We really haven’t searched or done anything because the fire was in the roof area, burning in the entire structure, making it unsafe for our crews to go inside,” he said.

Younger added that crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Four students are believed to have been living in one side of the duplex, and a couple living in the other side.

Firefighters do not believe any humans were inside.

However, the building wasn’t completely empty — and firefighters were able to scoop Peanut up and carry the pup to safety.

Younger said it’s still unclear how the fire started, and that a fire investigator is now on scene.