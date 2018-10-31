Halifax-area neighbourhood goes full Thriller flash mob for Halloween

As hundreds of young trick-or-treaters walked up and down Capstone Crescent in West Bedford, bagging bounties of chocolate, candy and chips, several dozen from the Halloween-loving neighbourhood readied themselves for their big moment.

The group had been practicing for the past month, hoping to ensure this All Hallows’ Eve was even more special than years past — and they had one sure-fire way to do it.

“There’s nothing more iconic on Halloween than Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’,” explained Neal Alderson, who came up with the plan to organize a flash mob.

“We live in a pretty fun neighbourhood, we take Halloween pretty seriously and we thought what a great way to sort of give back to our neighbourhood,” he said.

Once Alderson started putting the pieces together, finding others who wanted to take part was as easy as finding candy on Halloween.

Angela MacDonald and Jessica Cameron then took the reigns to help get the eager group of ghouls ready for the big show.

“It was a group of us that most of us had never danced before,” Cameron explained. “This was something totally new for everybody.”

“We got together, we tried it out,” she went on. “A number of people just threw everything into it and completely committed, it was amazing.”

“We had tons of fun practicing every week,” said MacDonald. “Honestly, I think the practices were just as fun as actually doing it tonight.”

Kayte Turney was one of those who’d never performed a dance in front of a crowd until taking to the street in the night’s flash mob.

When the smoke cleared — literally — she said she felt great about stepping far outside her comfort zone.

“I was very nervous,” Turney admitted.

“I think it went way better than I was expecting,” she said. “It went much faster, much quicker than I thought it was going to.”

The flash mob was capped off by a series of flashes in the sky, as neighbours lit fireworks in celebration — both of Halloween and the brave souls who danced in front of the crowd of spooky spectators.

