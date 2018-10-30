Winnipeggers opting for classic costumes this Halloween

Winnipeggers like to stick with the classics for Halloween.

According to Angela Myle, store manager at Party Stuff, there aren’t too many surprises this year.

“Men always want to be superheroes — Incredibles has been doing really well for us,” she said.

“Dinosaurs, we’ve got quite a few different inflatable costumes this year which have been popular, and then of course Harry Potter still always going strong.”

For women, it’s a similar story with the classics remaining popular year after year. Myle said they sell Pink Lady jackets regularly, decades after the costume was made famous in Grease.

Unsurprisingly, some women tend to like showing a little skin on Halloween.

“Primarily, the sexy kind of sells — especially one day a year you get to be a little bit different than what you would normally be,” Myle said.

But for men, getting more covered up is trendy with blow up costumes selling well.

“It’s a full-on inflatable costume,” Myle explained. “It’s got a battery pack with a fan in it, so once you get into it and zip it up and turn the fan on, you become whatever the costume is — big dinosaur, big panda bear.”

For those out trick or treating, it won’t be uncommon to run into even more superheroes — kids are dressing up as their own pint-sized superheroes and other mythical creatures this year.

“For kids, we’re actually seeing quite a bit of PJ Mask, and unicorns are big this year,” Myle said.

And while Party Stuff doesn’t carry any Winnipeg Jets costumes, Myle noted they’ve still got options if you’re planning on imitating Patrik Laine this Wednesday.

“We’ve got lots of beards and lots of blue and white makeup, gold makeup.”

And if you haven’t got your costume sorted out, don’t worry — there’s still time to sort out some kind of get-up for Wednesday, even if you just want to grab a mask or some face paint.