What was your costume this Halloween?

Alex, Austin and Jett are ready for Halloween.

Who doesn’t love Halloween?

It’s the one day in the year when parents actually encourage their kids to go out and collect all the candy they can.

WATCH: Thousands of zombies swarmed Montreal’s downtown

It’s a day when you can slip into a costume and re-invent yourself — if even for just a moment.

From the frightful to the delightful, Global News viewers got into the spirit of things and sent photos of their creations.

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween costumes

 

halloween kid

Creepy marionette.

Courtesy Robert Mark
Walid

Even batman watches Global News Morning.

Walid
lyla snow white

Snow White.

Natalie Scardera
larry the dog

Larry the Ewok dog.

Courtesy Larry's owner
kayla princess belle

Princess Belle.

Courtesy Natalie Scardera
IMG_6615

Alex, Austin and Jett.

IMG_3221

Cute cat and cuddly dinosaur.

Courtesy Lisa
IMG_1284

Grade school teachers in Saint-Leonard.

Giuliana Terriaca
fairy

Fairy

Courtesy K. Smith
eva joseph

Moana and police officer.

Luigi Lannello
bruno kids

Unicorn, police officer.

Bruno in Repentigny
angel powerpuff

Angel, Powerpuff.

Courtesy Lydia Padula
alexandra

Cowboy and Zombie nun.

Courtesy Marisa
Dressing Up
Global News Morning
Halloween
Halloween costumes
Montreal Halloween

