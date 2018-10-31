What was your costume this Halloween?
Who doesn’t love Halloween?
It’s the one day in the year when parents actually encourage their kids to go out and collect all the candy they can.
WATCH: Thousands of zombies swarmed Montreal’s downtown
It’s a day when you can slip into a costume and re-invent yourself — if even for just a moment.
From the frightful to the delightful, Global News viewers got into the spirit of things and sent photos of their creations.
Comments
