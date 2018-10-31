Taxi drivers’ class-action lawsuit against Quebec government gets green light

A class-action lawsuit spearheaded by taxi drivers against the Quebec government has been given the go-ahead.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Mark Peacock gave the green light on Wednesday to the lawsuit, which can now proceed.

If the class-action lawsuit is successful, it could cost the province up to $1 billion over the loss of value of taxi permits.

Lawyer Marc-Antoine Cloutier said the taxi drivers’ argument is that the actions of the Quebec government, which allowed Uber to operate in the province, allowed for a decline in taxi permit values.

The class-action lawsuit was authorized for all owners of taxi permits.

