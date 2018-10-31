Canada
October 31, 2018 8:36 pm

Taxi drivers’ class-action lawsuit against Quebec government gets green light

By The Canadian Press

If the lawsuit from taxi drivers against the province is successful, it could cost the Quebec government up to $1 billion.

A class-action lawsuit spearheaded by taxi drivers against the Quebec government has been given the go-ahead.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Mark Peacock gave the green light on Wednesday to the lawsuit, which can now proceed.

If the class-action lawsuit is successful, it could cost the province up to $1 billion over the loss of value of taxi permits.

Lawyer Marc-Antoine Cloutier said the taxi drivers’ argument is that the actions of the Quebec government, which allowed Uber to operate in the province, allowed for a decline in taxi permit values.

The class-action lawsuit was authorized for all owners of taxi permits.

